Pregnant Bindi Irwin Borrows Her Husband Chandler Powell’s Work Shirt to Fit Over Baby Bump

The couple, who got married on March 25, 2020, are awaiting the arrival of a baby girl

What's mine is yours for Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell!

Powell, 24, shared a photo on Instagram revealing that the pregnant Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, has started wearing his work shirt because the expectant mom's uniform no longer fits in her third trimester.

The couple both work at the Australian Zoo and their uniforms have their names embroidered on them.

Powell and Irwin smiled in the photo as the pregnant 22-year-old held up the shirt she was wearing with her husband's name.

"With our baby girl growing, @bindisueirwin had to borrow my khaki shirt as her's isn't buttoning over her gorgeous bump❤️😂," the soon-to-be dad captioned the picture. "Love my girls!"

The cute post comes just hours after Irwin shared a picture of her and Powell recreating a maternity photo from when her mother Terri Irwin and late father Steve Irwin were expecting her younger brother Robert Irwin, now 17.

"Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love. ❤️," she captioned the pair of photos.

Irwin first announced on Instagram in August 2020 that she and Powell were going to be parents, just months after they got married on March 25, 2020.

The couple posed in their Australian Zoo uniforms and held up a tiny uniform that will soon be worn by their daughter.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she captioned the post. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

Irwin added, "Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."

"You're going to be the best mother ❤️," Powell wrote underneath his wife's post.

Reflecting on 2020, Powell reshared the photo Irwin used to announce her pregnancy and voiced his excitement about being a dad in 2021.