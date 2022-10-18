Pregnant Billie Lourd Wishes Mom Carrie Fisher Filmed While Expecting: 'Would've Been Incredible'

Billie Lourd said mom Carrie Fisher was part of her inspiration to continue filming while pregnant in a chat with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Ticket to Paradise

Published on October 18, 2022 03:32 PM
billie lourd
Billie Lourd. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Billie Lourd says she's worked "like a psycho person" throughout her second pregnancy, partly inspired by her late mom, Carrie Fisher.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Ticket to Paradise Monday night, the pregnant actress opened up about her busy work schedule throughout her second pregnancy.

The 30 year-old, who shares 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher with husband Austen Rydell, says being pregnant and parenting a toddler, all while working, has been "hardcore."

"And I'm a psycho person and I did American Horror Story, and then I just wrapped this other movie that I shot in London," she continues, joking she wasn't sure she'd be allowed on her flight back home with her bump.

While it's been a lot to handle, Lourd says she's "super grateful" for the opportunity to do it all, and was inspired to do so, in part, by the fact that Fisher hadn't made any films while pregnant with Lourd.

billie lourd
Billie Lourd. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

"That would've been incredible. And that's why I also wanted to do it," Lourd explains. "Because it will be cool for this kid to be able to Google it and see themself."

Lourd says that filming while expecting has been "so special and incredible," and "such an amazing experience," adding that she's "so excited" to one day share the film with her new addition, whose sex she was careful not to reveal.

The actress also joked about using the example of herself working through the pregnancy to motivate her kids one day.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Billie Lourd arrives at the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"If they ever say they don't want to do their homework, I'm going to be like, 'Watch this movie. I was 9,000 years pregnant with you. You better have a good work ethic,' " she says with a laugh. "If that doesn't give you a good work ethic, I don't know what will."

Lourd revealed her baby bump last month at the London premiere of Ticket to Paradise, posing with her hands on her belly alongside husband Rydell, 30.

At Monday's L.A. premiere of Ticket to Paradise, which she stars in alongside George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Kaitlyn Dever, Lourd made a solo appearance on the carpet on Monday night, cradling her bump while wearing a black, off-shoulder velvet dress. She accessorized the look with silver earrings that matched the floral embellishment at the bottom of her gown.

billie-lourd-2
Billie Lourd Sings Fleetwood Mac in Emotional Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher: 'We Loved This Song'