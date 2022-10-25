Billie Lourd is shining as a soon-to-be mom of two!

The Ticket to Paradise star, 30, shared a series of new photos on Instagram Tuesday, showing off her baby bump in a shimmering silver mini dress prior to her appearance Monday night on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Lourd's husband Austen Rydell sweetly joins her in one of the photos, looking lovingly at the actress as she cradles her baby bump. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher.

The Booksmart actress captioned the post with a pregnant woman emoji sandwiched between two disco ball emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Billie Lourd/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Billie Lourd/Instagram

Last week, Lourd spoke to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Ticket to Paradise about the differences in her current pregnancy versus her first.

"I went nowhere," she said. "I knitted a blanket, and I watched The Sopranos, and I watched The Wire and I didn't leave my couch. It was a very different vibe."

This time, not only is Lourd managing a toddler, but she has continued working throughout her pregnancy. She jokingly called herself "a psycho person" as she reflected on her busy last few months.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

"I did American Horror Story, and then I just wrapped this other movie that I shot in London," she said.

And as her bump has become more visible, Lourd said it's getting harder to travel and keep up with her busy schedule: "I tried to hide my stomach, like, 'Am I allowed to fly here? Is this okay?' "

Lourd first revealed her baby bump last month at the London premiere of Ticket to Paradise, posing with her hands on her belly alongside husband Rydell.