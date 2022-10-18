Billie Lourd is showing off another glam maternity look!

The pregnant actress appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Ticket to Paradise, on Monday at the Regency Village Theatre.

Lourd made a solo appearance on the carpet wearing a black, off-shoulder velvet dress. She accessorized the look with silver earrings that matched the floral embellishment at the bottom of her gown.

She and husband Austen Rydell, both 30, are also parents to son Kingston Fisher, 2.

The Booksmart actress and her actor husband first revealed their exciting baby news last month at the London premiere of Ticket to Paradise.

Lourd and Rydell posed together, with Lourd wearing a pink sparkly dress with a pink rose pinned to it. In several photos, the soon-to-be mom of two cradled her baby bump.

The couple tied the knot in March in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On Monday, Lourd shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of her upcoming film And Mrs., which just wrapped. The actress joked about being "emo af" and "907 years pregnant" in the caption of the Instagram photo carousel.

"We wrapped @andmrs_themovie on Friday (in a strip club duh) and I am feeling as the kids used to say back in 1947✨emo af✨," she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher with Matching Tattoo on Her Birthday

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Probably cause I'm 907 years pregnant but also cause this movie is supremely close to my heart and mostly cause I met some of the most incredible people of all time while working on it," the pregnant mom continued.

"I can't wait for y'all to see it when it comes out!!! Get ready 4 the griefiest (petition to make this a real word!) comedy of all comedies!!!" she wrote.

Ticket to Paradise is in theaters Friday.