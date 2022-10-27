Behati Prinsloo is giving a sneak peek at her daughter's Halloween costume!

The pregnant model, 34, shared a rare glimpse of one of her daughters on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the little girl dressed as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family while walking down a staircase. Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine share daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6.

In the clip, Prinsloo and Levine's daughter comes down the stairs as she chases after a stray hand prop falling down the steps. She wears Wednesday's classic outift, including a black wig with pigtails, black high socks and a collared dress.

The model mom is currently expecting her third child with Levine.

Following a series of cheating accusations against the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, that came to light last month, a source close to the supermodel told PEOPLE that the couple is doing everything possible to keep things positive for the kids.

"Their focus right now is just on being the best parents possible. She is hurt and upset, but she is holding back because of the kids," the source said of the couple.

The source added, "She isn't happy with Adam, but she is very much about being positive. She just doesn't believe in drama. Adam keeps being very apologetic. He puts no blame on her and admits that he enjoyed the attention. He'll be the first one to say that he acted like a moron."

"They are working on their marriage and plan on staying together," the source concluded, adding that they're still living in Montecito, California, together.

Earlier this month, Prinsloo showed off her baby bump in a chic mirror selfie following her recent return to Instagram.

Prinsloo posed with a brown and black zebra-print zip-up sweater, a dark shirt, dark jeans and a pair of black combat boots, with a Prada crossbody bag slung across her bump. She also added a little alien sticker to the photo, who appeared to peek out from around the corner as she took the picture.