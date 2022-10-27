Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter in Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume

Behati Prinsloo shares daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, with Adam Levine

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 03:19 PM

Behati Prinsloo is giving a sneak peek at her daughter's Halloween costume!

The pregnant model, 34, shared a rare glimpse of one of her daughters on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the little girl dressed as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family while walking down a staircase. Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine share daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6.

In the clip, Prinsloo and Levine's daughter comes down the stairs as she chases after a stray hand prop falling down the steps. She wears Wednesday's classic outift, including a black wig with pigtails, black high socks and a collared dress.

The model mom is currently expecting her third child with Levine.

Behati Prinsloo
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Following a series of cheating accusations against the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, that came to light last month, a source close to the supermodel told PEOPLE that the couple is doing everything possible to keep things positive for the kids.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Behati Prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo/instagram

"Their focus right now is just on being the best parents possible. She is hurt and upset, but she is holding back because of the kids," the source said of the couple.

The source added, "She isn't happy with Adam, but she is very much about being positive. She just doesn't believe in drama. Adam keeps being very apologetic. He puts no blame on her and admits that he enjoyed the attention. He'll be the first one to say that he acted like a moron."

"They are working on their marriage and plan on staying together," the source concluded, adding that they're still living in Montecito, California, together.

Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Bump in Full Fall Attire in Pink Bathroom Mirror Selfie
Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

Earlier this month, Prinsloo showed off her baby bump in a chic mirror selfie following her recent return to Instagram.

Prinsloo posed with a brown and black zebra-print zip-up sweater, a dark shirt, dark jeans and a pair of black combat boots, with a Prada crossbody bag slung across her bump. She also added a little alien sticker to the photo, who appeared to peek out from around the corner as she took the picture.

Related Articles
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Bump in Full Fall Attire in Pink Bathroom Mirror Selfie
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump in All-Black Outfit While Posing for Mirror Selfie
Behati Prinsloo Adam Levine family
All About Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's 2 Kids (and Counting!)
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Focused on 'Being the Best Parents' amid Affair Accusations: Source
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
Behati Prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photo of Her and Adam Levine's Daughter Gio Grace for 3rd Birthday
Adam and Behati Former NYC Loft for Sale
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Former NYC Loft Hits the Market for $6.3 Million — See Inside!
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchel
Behati Prinsloo Returns to Instagram amid Adam Levine Affair Accusations with a Pointed Photo
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are seen having lunch in Santa Barbara where Behati proudly showed off her growing bump in a clingy blue silk summer slip-dress. The couple is parents to daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Husband Adam Levine
Behati Prinsloo Levine
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Window Reflection Selfie — See the Photo!
Adam Levine Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Baby
Adam Levine Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together in Montecito amid Cheating Claims — See the Photo
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 Announces 2023 'M5LV' Las Vegas Residency — So Get Ready to 'Move Like Jagger'
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources
SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 12: Adam DeVine during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images);WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Adam Levine attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Adam Devine Reminds Fans He Isn't Adam Levine: 'My Wife and I Are Doing Great'
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Adam Levine Denies Having an Affair but Admits He 'Crossed the Line' After Cheating Accusations
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities