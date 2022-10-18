Behati Prinsloo is showing off her bump in fall fashion.

Following her recent return to Instagram, the 34-year-old supermodel shared a chic mirror selfie on Tuesday, dressed for fall as she posed in a pink rose-wallpapered bathroom.

Prinsloo posed with a brown and black zebra-print zip-up sweater, a dark shirt, dark jeans and a pair of black combat boots, with a Prada crossbody bag slung across her bump. She also added a little alien sticker to the photo, who appears to peek out from around the corner as she takes the picture.

The model mom is currently expecting her third child with husband Adam Levine, with whom she already shares daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine. Amy Sussman/Getty

Following a series of cheating accusations against the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, that came to light last month, a source close to the supermodel told PEOPLE that the couple is doing everything possible to keep things positive for the kids.

"Their focus right now is just on being the best parents possible. She is hurt and upset, but she is holding back because of the kids," the source said of the couple.

The source added, "She isn't happy with Adam, but she is very much about being positive. She just doesn't believe in drama. Adam keeps being very apologetic. He puts no blame on her and admits that he enjoyed the attention. He'll be the first one to say that he acted like a moron."

"They are working on their marriage and plan on staying together," the source concluded, adding that they're still living in Montecito, California, together.

Behati Prinsloo Instagram

Levine issued a statement on social media in relation to the accusations by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who claimed in a now-viral TikTok that she had a year-long affair with him. She did not provide dates as to when the alleged relationship took place, but shared screenshots of apparent Instagram DMs from the musician, including a note from April after she claimed they'd stopped speaking.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine wrote on Instagram. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

He continued, "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."