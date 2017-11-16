Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The couple was smiley and affectionate during the game, with Adam Levine wrapping his arm around Behati Prinsloo's shoulders

Baby’s first basketball game!

Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine spent Wednesday night out, cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers from courtside seats as the team took on the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2014 in San José del Cabo, Mexico, after getting engaged a year before — are expecting their second child together, another girl. (They are already parents to daughter Dusty Rose, 13 months.)

They were smiley and affectionate during the game, with the Maroon 5 singer, 38, wrapping his arm around Prinsloo’s shoulders and later resting it on her thigh.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model donned all black for the event, including a chic leather jacket and heavy boots, but all eyes were on her baby bump.

Prinsloo hasn’t been shy about documenting her growing belly on social media. Before heading out, she shared a video to her Instagram story showing off her body from all angles.

“Sup 27 weeks,” she captioned the clip.

Prinsloo shared her pregnancy news in September, posting a bikini selfie to social media. She was sporting a noticeable baby bump, and captioned the photo, “ROUND 2 …”

The expectant mother recently shared some of her current pregnancy cravings on her Instagram Stories, which included apples with Tajín seasoning and French fries dipped into a milkshake.

“OMG I have the best husband,” she wrote on one of the photos, presumably thanking Levine for picking up the takeout.

Dusty — who just celebrated her first birthday — has totally stolen her parents’ hearts in the year since she arrived.

“I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought,” Prinsloo told PEOPLE in August of what surprised her most about becoming a mom.