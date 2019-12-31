Pregnant Audrey Roloff Shows Off Growing Baby Bump at 39 Weeks: 'It's Such a Gift'

Audrey Roloff can’t wait to meet her new baby boy!

On Monday, the Little People, Big World alum — who is expecting her second child with husband Jeremy in the coming days — shared pictures from a maternity photo shoot to Instagram, gushing about the family’s new addition.

In two of the photos, Audrey, 28, is seen sitting on her bed in a black bralette and shorts, holding her growing baby bump.

“Finally snapped a few pics of the bump while baby boy is still cozy inside🤰🏼 Pregnancy is really just a remarkable experience. It’s such a gift to carry our baby on the inside and I can’t wait [to] carry him on the outside soon💗,” she captioned the series of photos.

The remaining shots are shown in black and white, one featuring Audrey in a tight camisole and leggings while grasping her belly at the top and bottom, and another just of her bare bump.

“I feels [sic] unreal that we are already at #39weekspregnant and get to meet our little guy any day now,” she continued.

While her due date is fast approaching, Audrey explained that her 2-year-old daughter, Ember Jean, came “11 days past my due date” so she is “trying to manage my expectations” when it comes to her next child.

The excited mom concluded her post, asking fellow mothers if they were “late or early” in their pregnancy experiences.

Audrey’s baby bump Instagram comes just two weeks after she and her husband shared the news that Ember had been taken to the emergency room for a bad fever.

In a video shared around 4 a.m. on Dec. 18, Jeremy, 29, told his followers that he had been at the hospital for more than five hours while waiting for test results.

“Ember’s fever spiked pretty bad and we just decided to go to the E.R. because of some problems she’s been having all week,” he said. “She’s just been feeling really sick.”

He continued, “The hospital just takes forever, so we’ve been waiting for her urine sample to come back and it’s been three and a half hours. It doesn’t make any sense.”

In another clip, the former reality star wrote in the caption, “Hospitals need fixing.”

Audrey also documented the scary event on her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her daughter in a gurney at 1:28 a.m.

In another snapshot taken around 2:30 a.m., Ember can be seen sitting on her mother’s lap.

According to Jeremy, the family returned home around 4:54 a.m.

Despite the hospital scare, Ember was back home just in time for Christmas and enjoyed the holiday with her parents. Jeremy and Audrey shared photos of their Christmas festivities which featured the party of three in matching holiday-themed pajamas as they posed in front of their glowing tree.