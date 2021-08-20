"I'll never take time with family for granted again," the Bachelor Nation star Astrid Loch said of reuniting with her mother amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Pregnant Astrid Loch Reunites with Mom for the First Time in Over a Year After Pandemic Separation

Astrid Loch is stressing the importance of soaking up family time.

On Thursday, Loch, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Kevin Wendt, revealed on Instagram that she reunited with her mother for the first time in over a year due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To celebrate the reunion, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, shared a sweet photo of herself and her mother standing on a beach in front of a sunset. In the shot, Loch's mother is seen cradling her daughter's growing baby bump.

"Here's your reminder to call your mom today and tell her you love her," Loch began in the caption of the post. "After a year and a half my mom was finally able to cross the border to come visit us in Canda."

Loch shared that "until this week" her mother had not seen her pregnant or "even seen the place we live in other than through FaceTime."

Echoing the sentiments of many Americans and people all over the world, Loch added: "This pandemic stole too many precious moments from many of us & I know I'll never take time with family for granted again."

In addition to the challenges that come with being separated from her family, Loch has also faced many difficulties on her journey to become a mother. Opening up about her struggles in her second blog for PEOPLE in June, Loch shared that she's reached "pure bliss" following a "painful" first trimester.

"The first trimester is no walk in the park to begin with. You're quite literally drained of all of your energy, everything you ever loved to eat now makes you sick, and you can't sleep through the night because you're constantly having to pee," Loch wrote.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Thankfully, ever since I got past the first trimester, pregnancy has been pure bliss for me. My energy is back, I'm working out again, I'm able to eat without getting sick, and I'm no longer scared that every little thing I do could hurt the baby," Loch added.

The constant changes in her body have pushed Loch to feel grateful, reminding herself "how fragile self-love and confidence can be and something I'll continue to actively work on."

Before getting pregnant, and as shared in her first blog for PEOPLE, Loch and Wendt, 37, decided to use IVF (in vitro fertilization) after a long road to conception.