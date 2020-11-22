Pregnant Ashley Tisdale and Husband Christopher French Spend Babymoon in Big Sur: 'My Safe Place'

Ashley Tisdale took some time to reflect as she gets closer to welcoming her first child.

On Saturday, the High School Musical star, 35, and her husband, Christopher French, spent their babymoon at Big Sur, California — which holds a special place in Tisdale's heart.

"Baby moon in Big Sur 🌲 Its crazy the last time here we were trying to heal from losing Maui, a huge life change," the actress wrote to her followers in a post on Instagram. Maui was Tisdale's beloved teacup Maltipoo, who died in 2019.

"Now a little more than a year later we are celebrating this bundle of joy, another life change," the pregnant star continued. "I guess my point is life is always changing and as scary as the world seems right now, it will too change and get better. We just have to be patient and know we will be able to socialize with friends and loved one’s again. Thank you Big Sur for always being my safe place to heal and get perspective ❤️ I would say the secret lies in the ocean but I think it’s also the trees."

Last month, Tisdale and French had a low-key sex reveal party, sharing the exact moment the couple found out she's carrying a daughter.

In the slideshow of photos, fans could see the star erupt into celebration after slicing into a cake with white outer icing to reveal the pink coloring within. "This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster," she captioned the post. "I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy."

"Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench," Tisdale concluded, referencing the recent sex reveal party that was linked to sparking a wildfire in California.

Image zoom Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French | Credit: Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

In September, the Disney Channel alum and French first announced that they're expecting their first child together. That same month, she opened up about her pregnancy in a blog post, explaining that she is "grateful for this gift."

"It hasn't been an easy first trimester, but everyone is different and I know there are people who've had it way worse," she wrote. "I definitely fall somewhere in the middle where I didn't just have nausea, but threw up a couple of times and felt like I've had stomach flu for three months (Lol!)."

In her post, the actress also revealed why she waited to expand her family, sharing that it's been "the question from everyone since I got married." Tisdale and French tied the knot in September 2014.

"At first, I rebelled against it, and like clockwork, after I got engaged EVERYONE (and I mean everyone!) asked when I was getting married. Then, once I was married, everyone was asking when I was having kids," she said. "To be honest, it just felt invasive."

Image zoom Christopher French and Ashley Tisdale | Credit: Ashley Tidsale/Instagram

"I wasn't ready for that step yet and I wanted to be selfish and have Chris all to myself for a while. Honestly, I wouldn't have had it any other way," Tisdale continued, adding that "going through my mental health journey, it wouldn't have been the right timing for such a huge life change."

"I'm not naive about how a baby changes everything as I have a niece and plenty of friends with kids. I'm glad I worked on myself before we decided to make this decision," she wrote. "After six years of marriage, we built a strong foundation, and the timing just felt right. I gave it to God and the universe and honestly didn't feel stressed about it and then it happened very quickly."

Tisdale added that she's "excited" about becoming a mom.