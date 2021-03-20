“Seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me,” the actress wrote in a blog post

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Gets Candid About Her Changing Body: 'I Felt Ashamed I Was Uncomfortable at First'

Ashley Tisdale is opening up about accepting the changes in her body during her pregnancy.

The High School Musical actress, 35, recently did a maternity photo shoot and discussed how she's getting used to the differences in her appearance in a blog post for her lifestyle website Frenshe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have to be honest, I haven't gotten the whole warm and fuzzy feeling about my pregnant body being beautiful," she admitted.

Tisdale – who is expecting her first child with husband Christoper French – continued, "Don't get me wrong, I am so proud of my body and I'm so grateful to be able to create a home and grow my little one. However, seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me."

Ashley Tisdale Image zoom Credit: Ashley Tisdale/instagram

"It's like I don't fully recognize myself and almost like an out-of-body experience," she wrote.

The Masked Dancer judge added that she believes her relationship with her pregnancy body is a clash between body acceptance and body love. "I think that you can love your body, no matter what shape or form, but it's the acceptance part that trips me up a little."

It wasn't helpful to Tisdale's confidence that she "popped pretty early" and people began to say "very invasive things" such as "I think you're farther along than you think" and "Are you having twins?" she revealed.

"I think change can be hard, but I continue each day saying I love you to my body because it's doing so much, and it's creating is a beautiful miracle," the soon-to-be mom said. "I have to let the ego-mind go and appreciate that my body can even do this. It's letting go of my own needs because the needs of my baby are more important."

In anticipation of her post-baby body, Tisdale wrote, "I'm going to give it time, let it heal, and take really good care of it."

Ashley Tisdale Image zoom Credit: Ashley Tisdale/instagram

"I wanted to share this because I'm sure that like a lot of other people, I felt ashamed that I was uncomfortable at first," she explained. "Yet, it's important to honor how you feel and understand that everyone has a different experience with pregnancy."

Tisdale has been very candid about some of the difficulties she's experienced during pregnancy.

Last Friday, she revealed on her Instagram Stories that she is experiencing plantar fasciitis brought on by her pregnancy.

The condition is caused by inflammation of the tissue that runs across the bottom of your foot and often causes stabbing pains for those who suffer from it, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Ashley Tisdale Image zoom Credit: Ashley Tisdale/instagram

At the time, she wrote, "The worst part so far during this pregnancy is my plantar fasciitis. It literally hurts just to walk on my feet. I've never felt pain like this and I'm hoping once the baby is here it lets up."

"I know there could be worse things but for someone who is constantly on their feet it can be pretty unbearable," Tisdale added.

The pregnant actress went on to say, "I think she's seven pounds right now and I've never carried that around before and I'm very short, I'm 5'3'', so yeah it's definitely been painful. I'm really hoping it goes away eventually or when she's outside of me."

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Says She Felt Empowered After Feeling Her Baby Kick

In December, Tisdale opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy journey, including her excitement when she first learned she was expecting a baby girl back in October. "I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure," she said.