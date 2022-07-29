Pregnant Ashley Greene Reveals the Motherhood Advice She'd Take from Twilight's Bella Swan

Greene also opens up about being pregnant alongside several Twilight stars in her interview with InStyle

Ashley Greene is loving the Twilight baby boom!

In an interview with InStyle, Greene — who played Alice Cullen in the hit film series — reveals what advice she'd take from the film's main character, Bella Swan, about motherhood. The actress and husband Paul Khoury are currently expecting their first baby.

"The one thing I'll take from Bella and her relationship with Renesmee is kind of the fierce protectiveness and loyalty that she has to this child," Greene, 35, shares. "I think that is something that innately comes with being a mother, for sure."

Greene also discusses what it's like to be a parent at the same time as several of her former castmates — including Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz and Peter Facinelli.

"Being pregnant allows you to connect with people in a very different way," she acknowledges. "Nikki and I align on a lot of things, so that has been a really nice kind of re-development of a relationship."

Greene says that the joyful coincidence in all their lives has awoken their "family bond."

Ashley Greene InStyle Credit: PAUL KHOURY

"I could not see this person for five years, and then talk to them, and it's like you pick up right where you left off," she says, noting that she's open to the idea of a Twilight cast playgroup one day.

The Twilight Effect podcast host first announced she was expecting in March, sharing the news exclusively with PEOPLE. Greene and Khoury, 33, were all smiles in a series of black and white snaps with a sonogram showing their baby on the way.

"I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby," she wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband around the same time.

Ashley Greene is pregnant Credit: Paul Khoury

Greene and Khoury tied the knot in July 2018 in San Jose, California.

"The ceremony was beautiful," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the couple came up with a unique way to decide who would read their vows first.

"Paul and Ashley [played] rock-paper-scissors to decide who would say their vows first during the ceremony," the insider said. "Ashley ended up 'losing' and went first."