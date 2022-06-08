Ashley Greene is expecting her first baby with husband Paul Khoury

Pregnant Ashley Greene Jokes She's Having an 'Alien' as She Shows Off Baby Bump: Photos

Ashley Greene Khoury is getting closer to meeting her little one!

The Twilight star, who is expecting her first baby with husband Paul Khoury, shared a series of new photos on Instagram Tuesday, featuring her bare baby bump under a cropped white t-shirt.

Greene, 35, cradles her bump in the first black-and-white shot before throwing her hands in the air for the second photo. She smiles down at the camera for the pictures, which were taken from an angle below her belly.

"It's an alien 👽 #babyontheway," she captioned the post.

The actress first announced her exciting pregnancy news in March, sharing photos on Instagram of her and Khoury holding a sonogram.

"I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby," she wrote.

At the time, a rep for Greene told PEOPLE, "The couple is over-the-moon with excitement about expecting their first child together."

Greene previously spoke with PEOPLE about the possibility of having kids, sharing that she had "definitely" thought about expanding her family.

"My husband and I are both kind of like, it's going to happen. And trust me, we're at the point where both of our parents are hinting, and they're like, 'Okay, we're ready. You guys have been married a couple of years now,' " she said at the time.

The Twilight Effect podcast host also added that when the right time does come, she and Khoury, "can't wait to be parents."