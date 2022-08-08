Pregnant Ashley Greene Celebrates Daughter on the Way with 'Untraditional' Baby Shower: Photos

Ashley Greene is feeling thankful for all the love in her life as she prepares to welcome her first baby.

The Twilight star, 35, celebrated her baby on the way with an "untraditional" baby shower Saturday at her Los Angeles home with husband Paul Khoury. The couple is currently expecting their first baby together, a daughter, a rep for Greene exclusively shares with PEOPLE.

"The day was untraditional, to say the least — but everything we could have hoped for," says Greene.

The actress kicked things off with a "more intimate ladies brunch" before bringing in a "Casamigos bar with delicious specialty cocktails, a taco set up, a Coolhaus ice cream truck and fun giveaways." The couple also provided ZenWtr to their guests in order to remain environmentally conscious while keeping everyone hydrated.

"The hit of the party was having tattoo artist Justin Villalabos come in and do baby-size tattoos for anyone who wanted them … EVERYONE wanted them," Greene shares. "I even gave Justin a crown tattoo at the end of the night! We wanted to create a big celebration of the life we've created and the life that we're about to enter into."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Paul Khoury C: Caption . PHOTO: Paul Khoury R: Caption . PHOTO: Paul Khoury

"There was a moment where I just sat back and observed all of the people I love the most enjoying each other's company and I thought about how excited I am for our baby to know them all," Greene continues. "We've created such a beautiful L.A. family."

Already in her third trimester, Greene says she's "feeling really good and overall just very excited to meet this baby."

L: Caption . PHOTO: COURTESY OF ASHLEY GREENE KHOURY R: Caption . PHOTO: Paul Khoury

"We are lucky enough to have both sides of the family in town for an extended period of time and that brings me a lot of joy and a lot of calm," adds The Twilight Effect podcast host.

"I am most looking forward to watching this combination of Paul and I blossom into their own unique and beautiful human," she says. "It's so exciting to think about the ways this person is going to impact our world. There are so many things I want to teach her, but I know there are so many things she's going to teach us as well."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Paul Khoury R: Caption . PHOTO: Paul Khoury

Greene first announced she was expecting in March, sharing the news exclusively with PEOPLE. The actress and Khoury were all smiles in a series of black and white snaps with a sonogram showing their baby on the way.

"I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby," she wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband around the same time.

Greene and Khoury tied the knot in July 2018 in San Jose, California.