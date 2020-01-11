Pregnant Ashley Graham Shows Off Dance Moves in Bra and Underwear: 'Baby Boy Is Coming Soon'

Ashley Graham is dancing her way through her final trimester of pregnancy!

On Friday, Graham, 32, showed off her baby bump in a fun video, which shows her dancing in a bra and underwear as she tried on different shades from her new lip gloss collection with Revlon.

“Baby Boy is coming SO soon!!” Graham captioned the clip, which shows her shaking and twirling to YouTube star Starrkeisha’s viral hit “Baby Mama.”

“But that’s not the only thing! We’re launching NEW SHADES for my @Revlon Never Enough Lip collection!! Coming sooooooon!! 💄✨💋,” Graham wrote.

The supermodel looked as happy as ever as she flaunted a variety of moves in a bathroom mirror while also showing off the new lip shades, which are an array of pinks and reds.

Graham’s solo-dance party comes just a few days after she shared a nude mirror selfie (also taken in her bathroom) of her pregnant belly, in which her private areas were concealed.

The photo featured Graham — who has long been honest about how her body has changed in pregnancy — wearing only a necklace with her hair tied into a casual updo.

“Still cooking folks,” she wrote on top of the black-and-white snap.

Graham has been body positive throughout her pregnancy, posting inspiring messages about self-love, revealing the weight she gained (50 lbs. as of mid-December) and posting nude photos showing her stretch marks.

During a November episode of her digital series, Fearless with Ashley Graham, the star shared that she had been struggling with her “new body” at the time she posted her first naked pregnancy photo.

“I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought then I was going to feel good and I didn’t. I just felt terrible. And that morning, actually … ” she said, stopping as she began to cry. “I was like, ‘Get it together, Ashley, there’s other women out there that are going through the same thing as you — why don’t you have a dialogue?’ “

Image zoom Ashley Graham Ashley Graham/Instagram

Adding that the experience of having a “new body” made her feel “so isolated” and “so alone,” Graham noted that pregnancy has meant having “to come into this new world of body confidence.”

In addition to sharing her experience, Graham has also used her pregnancy to promote inclusivity.

Earlier this week, the mom-to-be launched her newest swimwear collection — the Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All Resort 2020 collection, which includes one- and two-piece options in sizes 4 to 24, boasting a variety of colors and patterns.

“I always strive to love my body, and pregnancy has given me even more reason,” Graham said in a campaign video for the colorful new line, showing off some of the designs amid a tropical backdrop.

“I’ve got some new curves to embrace,” she continued. “I love being able to wear suits that show off my curves, no matter what stage of life I’m in.”