Pregnant Ashley Graham Shows Off Baby Bump While Reciting Positive Affirmation: 'You Look Good'

Ashley Graham is loving her pregnancy body!

The model, 33, proudly showed off her baby bump in a body positivity video posted to her TikTok on Monday.

The footage showed Graham in a black bra and matching underwear as she lip-synced to a woman saying, "You look good. Don't change." At one point, she playfully twerked for the camera before pulling her high-waisted bottoms down to reveal her belly.

"And today's affirmation is…" Graham captioned the shot.

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host is currently expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin, with whom she already shares 18-month-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

Graham announced her pregnancy on July 13 by sharing a maternity photo taken by Ervin on her Instagram, writing in the caption, "the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Ervin confirmed the baby news on his Instagram account, saying at the time, "Felt so nice, we had to do it twice. I'm proud of the amazing mother @ashleygraham is and will be - again!"

On Sunday, Graham posted another picture from what appeared to be the same maternity shoot by Ervin. The dramatic shot showed the expectant star posing nude in a field of long grass.

"Earth mother vibes 🌾🌿🌱" she caption the photo.

Graham and Ervin tied the knot in August 2010 and welcomed Isaac on Jan. 18, 2020.

In February, Graham revealed that she was open to the idea of having another baby. Speaking with WSJ. Magazine at the time, she said, "I would get pregnant yesterday if I could," adding that "I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding."

While guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, Graham spoke with Amy Schumer, who is mom to 2-year-old son Gene David, about expanding both of their families. When asked if she was planning on having a second child, the model replied, "Working on it currently."