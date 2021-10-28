In September, Graham and her husband Justin Ervin, who are also parents to 21-month-old Isaac Menelik, announced they are expecting twin boys

Ashley Graham Shares Video of Her Twins Kicking in Her Belly: 'Can't Wait to Meet You Guys'

Ashley Graham's twins are kicking like crazy!

On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated supermodel delighted Instagram followers with a video of her baby bump.

In the video, Graham, 33, puts her hands in the shape of a heart and then places them on her belly. Her twins – two boys – appear to go wild!

The soon-to-be mom of three captioned the precious video, "can't wait to meet you guys 🥺💛"

She also shared a side-view snap of her bare bump while wearing a yellow sports bra and matching shorts.

In September, the body positivity advocate and husband Justin Ervin, who are also parents to 21-month-old son Isaac Menelik, revealed they are expecting twins.

In a video posted to Instagram, the mom shared the moment during an ultrasound appointment that the couple learned they had not one, but two babies on the way.

"Are you serious? We're gonna have three boys?" she said with a laugh. A shocked Ervin added, "You are kidding me!"

Graham first announced her pregnancy in July, sharing a maternity photo taken by Ervin, 32, alongside the caption: "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Ervin later confirmed the baby news on his own Instagram account, saying at the time, "Felt so nice, we had to do it twice. I'm proud of the amazing mother @ashleygraham is and will be - again!"

Graham opened up to PEOPLE in August about expecting again, saying that being in control "just gets thrown out the window" during pregnancy, something she learned her first go-around.

