Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child together

Pregnant Ashley Graham Jokes She's 'About to Pop' as She Shows Off Baby Bump

Ashley Graham is getting closer to welcoming baby No. 2!

The model, 33, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin at the end of this year, teased on Instagram Saturday that she is "about to pop" while showing off her baby bump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To go along with the "pop" theme of the photo, Graham blows a large pink bubblegum bubble while resting her hands on her stomach.

"About to pop! but not really, we have a min," she writes.

Graham announced she was expecting her second child in July, sharing the happy news on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Monday, the model, who is already mom to son Isaac, 18 months, posted additional photos of her stomach on Instagram.

The star included shots of her modeling a green one-piece swimsuit on the beach as well as photos of her bare stomach in the mirror.

Ashley Graham Ashley Graham

Left: Credit: Ashley Graham/Instagram Right: Credit: Ashley Graham/Instagram

"What a whacky week," she captioned the series of pictures.

Last week, the model chatted with Entertainment Tonight about how this pregnancy journey already feels different from her first.

"I always heard that number two you're a lot more tired, you show faster. It's happening, I popped really fast," she told ET. "I'm exhausted. I'm running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things."

When it comes to preparing for her second baby, Graham said she's taking it easier with a more laid-back approach.

"I don't know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two. I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over prepared," she explained.