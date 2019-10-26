Pregnant Ashley Graham Dances to Celebrate Finishing an ‘80 Hour’ Work Week

Ashley Graham knows how to say Fri-yay!

In a fun video shared to Instagram on Friday, the supermodel danced in celebration of the end of her very long work week.

“Ya girl had an 80hr work week, let the weekend celebrations begin! 🥳” Graham captioned the clip, which shows her frolicking around a room, wearing a deep green satin dress and black strappy heels.

The star styled her hair in a high braided ponytail, which she excitedly spun around in circles after cradling her baby bump.

Graham is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Ervin. The happy couple recently spent a baby moon at Ventana Big Sur, a five-star resort on the Pacific coast of California.

The model announced her pregnancy back in August, wishing her husband a happy anniversary with an Instagram video revealing the news.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she began the post. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘”

In the video announcement, Graham wears a form-fitting green tank dress that shows off her baby bump, and she and Ervin happily shout, “surprise!”

Since making the announcement, Graham has been candid about her pregnancy, sharing plenty of relatable moments on her socials including everything from stretch marks to food cravings.

Graham is also not afraid to flaunt her growing belly, and has been sharing how she’s keeping in shape during the pregnancy — she even beat Olympic athlete Lindsey Vonn on an indoor ski erg during a joint workout.

“That’s right, I beat Lindsey Vonn on the ski erg TWICE. But she still beat me at literally everything else,” she said with a laugh in a video of the workout. “You’re still the pro athlete, Lindsey!”