Pregnant Ashley Graham Flaunts Baby Bump in Nude Mirror Selfie

Ashley Graham has graced fans with a new bumpdate from her pregnancy journey

Ashley Graham is celebrating every day of pregnancy.

The 33-year-old model posted a nude mirror selfie to her Instagram Story Thursday, striking a pose in only a hair towel and some delicate jewelry. Posing in a bathroom mirror, Graham flaunted her growing baby bump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Later, the Pretty Big Deal podcast host also posted a nude illustration of her with child, surrounded by grass-like green and yellow streaks before a yellow circle.

Keeping fans updated every step of her pregnancy journey, Graham on Sunday posted a dramatic photo of herself posing nude in a field of tall grass. "Earth mother vibes 🌾🌿🌱" she wrote on Instagram alongside the shot.

ashley graham Credit: Ashley Graham/Instagram

The next day, Graham preached body positivity in a TikTok video where she lip-synced the phrase "you look good, don't change" multiple times in various poses. The model wore a revealing black ensemble for the inspiring clip.

ashley graham

"And today's affirmation is…" she wrote below the video.

On July 13, Graham announced she was expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin. The couple, who wed in August 2010, welcomed their firstborn, son Isaac, in January 2020.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️," she captioned a maternity photo taken by Ervin to share the news of her second pregnancy. The model cradled her bump in the Instagram image, looking blissful in a button-down and standing in a field.

"I would get pregnant yesterday if I could," she said, noting she has "accidentally" had unprotected sex while ovulating "just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding."