Pregnant Ashley Graham Flaunts Baby Bump in Nude Mirror Selfie
Ashley Graham has graced fans with a new bumpdate from her pregnancy journey
Ashley Graham is celebrating every day of pregnancy.
The 33-year-old model posted a nude mirror selfie to her Instagram Story Thursday, striking a pose in only a hair towel and some delicate jewelry. Posing in a bathroom mirror, Graham flaunted her growing baby bump.
Later, the Pretty Big Deal podcast host also posted a nude illustration of her with child, surrounded by grass-like green and yellow streaks before a yellow circle.
Keeping fans updated every step of her pregnancy journey, Graham on Sunday posted a dramatic photo of herself posing nude in a field of tall grass. "Earth mother vibes 🌾🌿🌱" she wrote on Instagram alongside the shot.
The next day, Graham preached body positivity in a TikTok video where she lip-synced the phrase "you look good, don't change" multiple times in various poses. The model wore a revealing black ensemble for the inspiring clip.
"And today's affirmation is…" she wrote below the video.
On July 13, Graham announced she was expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin. The couple, who wed in August 2010, welcomed their firstborn, son Isaac, in January 2020.
"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️," she captioned a maternity photo taken by Ervin to share the news of her second pregnancy. The model cradled her bump in the Instagram image, looking blissful in a button-down and standing in a field.
In February, the model told WSJ. Magazine that she was open to the idea of having another child.
"I would get pregnant yesterday if I could," she said, noting she has "accidentally" had unprotected sex while ovulating "just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding."
Graham again voiced her pregnancy hopes while guest-hosting The Ellen Degeneres Show in April. She told comedian Amy Schumer that she was "working on it currently" during a discussion about expanding families.