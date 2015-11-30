The happy couple, who are expecting their first child, were all smiles leaving barbecue restaurant Barrel & Ashes in Los Angeles

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman Continue Their Sweet Parents-to-Be PDA in L.A.

Mom-to-be Anne Hathaway bundled up her bundle-of-joy while out for dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday with hubby Adam Shulman, who planted a sweet kiss on his pregnant wife.

The happy couple, who are expecting their first child, were all smiles as they chatted with friends outside barbecue restaurant Barrel & Ashes, Shulman holding Hathaway close.

Hathaway, 33, is reportedly in her second trimester and “feeling great,” a source told E!, who first broke the news over the holiday weekend.

The actress wore loose black pants with a plain, matching turtleneck top. She covered up in an oversized camel coat, perfectly masking her growing baby bump.

The Oscar winner kept her footwear practical, wearing what appeared to be a pair of Charlotte Olympia’s popular Kitty flats.

Shulman and Hathaway, who were married in 2012, stepped out earlier in the day, walking hand-in-hand through the California city. The star was wearing the same loose black bottoms, but instead opted for a light jean jacket.