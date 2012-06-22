BumpWatch: Anna Faris Goes Green

Adorned in a paneled, floor-length green and black dress with a peek-a-boo cutout below the bust, Anna Faris showed off her baby belly at the Samsung Galaxy S III launch party Thursday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actress, 35, and her husband, Parks and Recreation star Chris Pratt, announced in May that they’ll welcome their first child this fall. They are reportedly expecting a boy.