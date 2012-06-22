BumpWatch: Anna Faris Goes Green

Adorned in a paneled, floor-length green and black dress with a peek-a-boo cutout below the bust, Anna Faris showed off her baby belly at the Samsung Galaxy S III launch party Thursday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 04:02 PM
She’s got the glow!

The actress, 35, and her husband, Parks and Recreation star Chris Pratt, announced in May that they’ll welcome their first child this fall. They are reportedly expecting a boy.

