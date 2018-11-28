Pregnant Amy Schumer Posts Video of Herself Vomiting En Route to Show to Explain Cancellations

Lest anyone think Amy Schumer‘s ongoing pregnancy battle with severe nausea isn’t real, the comedian posted a graphic video of her vomiting Tuesday night, on the car ride to her stand-up show in Tarrytown, New York.

The video comes two weeks after Schumer, 37, was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition marked by persistent sickness which can lead to dehydration and weight loss.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the health crisis has caused the I Feel Pretty star to postpone dates on her comedy tour, Tuesday’s show wasn’t one of them — though she admitted that she might need to reschedule some dates in the future.

“Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach,” the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram, in the caption to a gallery that also included a photo of her onstage. “This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight and a picture from the end of my set.”

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Schumer continued, “I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But I will make up these dates and we will have a great time.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Returns to Stage After Being Hospitalized: “Thanks for Bringing Me Back to Life”

“I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it,” she added. “Thanks to the amazing crowd tonight for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage. “

Continuing, Schumer revealed that photographer Marcus Russell Price has also been filming a documentary about the challenges she’s been facing over the past few months.

“We are shooting a doc of me these past few months leading up to a special I’m filming and you will see that I’m struggling right now,” Schumer wrote. “But I’m so grateful and excited to be a mom. I’m grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have.”

Amy Schumer Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan/Getty

The ever-political comedian ended her note by slamming controversial Mississippi Senate Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, who held off Democratic incumbent Mike Espy to keep her seat.

“I guess what I’m really saying is f— Hyde-Smith and anyone who voted for her,” Schumer said. “My feelings on her are best expressed by the above video.”

The star announced she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer in October. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, earlier this year, on Feb. 13.

Fischer and Schumer exchanged vows in front of around 80 guests, including famous friends like Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Chelsea Handler, Larry David and David Spade.