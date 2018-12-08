Amy Schumer's Nausea Struggles Continue 'Deep in My Second Trimester' as She Posts Vomit Video

Amy Schumer‘s ongoing pregnancy battle with severe nausea is following the comedian into the second trimester of her pregnancy — and she shared it with fans in her second graphic vomiting video on Saturday.

Back in November, Schumer, 37, was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum — a condition marked by persistent sickness and can lead to dehydration and weight loss.

The health crisis caused the I Feel Pretty star to postpone dates on her comedy tour. And though she’s since returned to the stage and powered through, her vomiting hasn’t stopped.

On Saturday, Schumer posted an Instagram video of her getting sick over a toilet. “Hi I thought it might be fun to see me throwing up in a public bathroom,” she said.

“Deep in my second trimester and all I can say is nope! Yesterday I did a show 90 minutes later. #soblessed #godsmiracle #lepainbathroom,” she captioned the post.

This is the second time Schumer has shared a video of her nausea. On Nov. 27, she posted a clip of her vomiting before her stand-up show in Tarrytown, New York.

“Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach,” the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram, in the caption to a gallery that also included a photo of her onstage. “This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight and a picture from the end of my set.”

“I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate canceling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But I will make up these dates and we will have a great time,” she continued. “I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it. Thanks to the amazing crowd tonight for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage.”

Schumer announced she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer in October.

On Feb. 13, the two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, in front of around 80 guests — including famous friends like Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Chelsea Handler, Larry David and David Spade.

Photographer Marcus Russell Price has been filming a documentary about the challenges Schumer’s been facing during her pregnancy.

“We are shooting a doc of me these past few months leading up to a special I’m filming and you will see that I’m struggling right now,” Schumer wrote in her November Instagram post. “But I’m so grateful and excited to be a mom. I’m grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have.”