Pregnant Amy Schumer Fights Through Her Morning Sickness to Channel Baywatch on the Beach

A bit of morning sickness won’t stop Amy Schumer from enjoying some fun in the sun.

The 37-year-old pregnant comedian posted a video on Friday morning of herself in a one-piece as she ran in slow motion down the beach. She soundtracked the clip with Warrant’s 1990 classic “Cherry Pie” in the background.

The first-time mom-to-be captioned the photo, “I puke anything I eat up until 4pm. But then I’m like…” She also added the hashtags, “#baywatch,” ‘#eyecandy “and “#DandG.”

Schumer — who announced she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer in October — has been open about how challenging her pregnancy has been. She struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum, and in November, she was hospitalized for the condition, which is marked by persistent sickness often leading to dehydration and weight loss.

“The last few days have been tough. I’m grateful as hell and know it’s temporary but tough just the same,” she wrote in late November, in the caption of a photo featuring her dog.

Over the weekend, she joked alongside a selfie, “I have felt like I have food poisoning for 5 months but yesterday My body gave me the gift of pooping. The kind you want to take a picture of and send to your sister. So you do and she asks you to please not do that and for all that I am grateful.”

On Christmas Day, the I Feel Pretty star offered an unfiltered peek at pregnancy in a brutally honest Instagram slideshow.

In a video, Schumer vomited on the side of a road and noted that she had thrown up some blood. She and Fischer both somberly wished the person behind the camera a merry Christmas.

Also in her photos, Schumer could be seen lying on the floor of a house with her pets as she closed her eyes. “And so this is Christmas,” Schumer wrote alongside the slideshow, adding a Christmas-tree emoji.