Amy (Duggar) King is heading into the homestretch of her pregnancy!

The pregnant reality star, who is expecting her first child with husband Dillon King, announced Thursday that she has entered the third trimester.

“Hello 3rd Trimester!” she wrote in overlying text on a photo of herself on the beach.

In the snap, Amy, 32, sports a black and flower-patterned bikini as she cradles her bump while kneeling next to the teal ocean waters.

“Goodbye Feet! 😋😂” she jokingly captioned the image.

She also shared a photo to her Instagram Story of herself looking down at her belly while sitting on the white sand.

“28 weeks today!” wrote Amy.

Earlier this week, the mama-to-be said that she and Dillon were heading to 30A, which is a beachfront vacation destination in Florida, for their babymoon.

“Our B A B Y M🌙🌙N begins now!” she captioned an Instagram photo of the couple kissing.

Although a babymoon is traditionally the last trip that couples take together before their baby arrives, the parents-to-be were joined by a very special someone.

“We turned our baby moon into a family vaca!! So glad she’s here with us!” Amy wrote alongside an Instagram Story photo on Thursday of her and another woman, presumably her mother Deanna Duggar, giving kissy faces to the camera.

And while Amy is looking forward to meeting her little one this fall, she is soaking up her quality time spent with Dillon.

On Wednesday, she shared two Instagram Story photos of the duo sweetly embracing as the sun set.

“I’m glad you love me — double chins and all!” she captioned a photo of Dillon giving her a kiss on the forehead.

“If I could freeze time,” she wrote on a second image of the pair gazing into each other’s eyes.

Amy and Dillon revealed the news of her pregnancy in April. And in June, she shared that they are expecting a boy, who is due in October.

“I’ve always wanted to be a boy mom! Dillon builds lifted trucks, so I can just imagine how suped-up the Power Wheels will be,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “We just can’t wait for this little ball of energy to arrive! He’s already named, so let all the embroidery begin. I am so obsessed with baby bath robes!”

After receiving an outpouring of love following the sex reveal, Amy thanked her followers for their kind messages.

“We just wanted to say thank you for all the sweet comments & messages!! We cannot wait to meet this little ball of energy!! #babyking #happyfeet I was so excited I could hardly sit still!!😂” she captioned a smiling photo of her and Dillon sitting at the foot of a bed as blue feathers were scattered around them.