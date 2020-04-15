Pregnant America Ferrera Is 'Thinking of All You Other Mamas' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

America Ferrera is offering some words of solidarity for expecting mothers amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The actress, 35, shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Tuesday, saying that she’s thinking of “other mamas bringing new life into this world right now.”

“As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now,” the Superstore actress shared in the caption.

“And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances,” she wrote. “Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power.”

“Hang in their [sic] pregnant mamas!” she added. “We got this.”

Ferrera is currently expecting her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams. The couple currently shares son Sebastian, who turns 2 next month.

“I’m obsessed with my little guy. He’s 20 months old now,” Ferrera told Access in February, admitting that life is about to get “even more complicated.”

“But in a way, having children — and especially children who I hope identify with their cultural roots — it all feels so much more important,” added the star, who executive produces the Netflix series Gentefied. “I feel like being a mother has energized me and has focused me.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum revealed her baby news on New Year’s Eve, sharing a photo on Instagram of Williams, 38, and Sebastian smiling at her growing baby bump.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! 🥰 Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch,” she wrote in the caption.

The soon-to-be mother of two showed off her bump when attending both the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Oscars earlier this year.

In the caption for a series of photos before heading off to the SAGs in January, the Ugly Betty star joked, “Mommy & Daddy go out (in matching tuxedos)!!”

To the Oscars, Ferrera wore a custom maroon Alberta Ferretti limited-edition gown cinched at the waist, featuring billowy cap sleeves.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.