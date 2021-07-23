Pregnant Amber Stevens West Reveals Why She's Switching Her Birth Plan for Baby No. 2

Amber Stevens West tells Babe by Hatch in a new feature that she will be going "straight to a hospital" for the birth of her second baby

Amber Stevens West is opening up about her plans for welcoming her second baby.

In a new feature for Babe by Hatch, the actress, 34, reveals that her birth plan for her second baby will look different than that of her first child, daughter Ava Laverne, now 2.

Stevens West, who is expecting baby No. 2 with husband, actor Andrew J. West, says after her first pregnancy with Ava, "I learned you can't have plans."

"My first delivery was not at all according to plan. I had a midwife, a doula and was at home for a long time before moving to a birthing center. I thought I was going to give birth in a tub and I spent 12 hours at the birthing center in active labor," the 22 Jump Street star recalls. "After two full nights of no sleep, I was exhausted and hadn't dilated at all. I was stuck at six centimeters for two days so I surrendered. I couldn't do it anymore. I needed a nap and an epidural!"

The star says she was then transferred to a hospital, where she "got the nap and medication and [Ava] came out like a breeze."

"I needed that rest and for my body to relax. So I learned you can't have a plan," she adds.

As for her second baby, Stevens West says she plans to "go straight to a hospital and not go to a birthing center."

"I like my doctor a lot, so fingers crossed the second time around is easier than my first one," she says.

The expecting mom also admits she's "a little anxious" about adding another child to her family but is "excited" for Ava to have a sibling.

"I don't know what to expect," she says. "I've always known I wanted several kids, or at least more than one. I'm excited about what it will look like but I have no idea. It seems hard but people do it."

"Honestly, I want to have multiple kids for them, not even for me. I know how special it is to have a sibling," she continues. "I'm excited to see their relationship develop for them. She needs a homie to hang out with and someone to play with. I'm obsessed with my little sister, too. To have a sibling is special. I'm happy to give that to her."

Stevens West announced her exciting pregnancy news back in April, noting that she initially confirmed she was expecting last November.

"While in NY shooting @runtheworldstarz I was also working on another project and in the early morning of Nov 22, @andrewjwest birthday, we confirmed that second project was a success!" Stevens West wrote on Instagram.

The star went on to express how grateful she feels to be pregnant with her second baby.

"We acknowledge how incredibly lucky we are to get pregnant and have access to excellent pre and postnatal care," she said.