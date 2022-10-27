Alyssa Scott is feeling grateful for the support after sharing her pregnancy news.

One day after she announced she is expecting her third baby, Scott — who shares son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — thanked her followers on Instagram for the outpouring of "love" being sent her way.

"Thank you for all the LOVE 💫," she captioned a series of black-and-white photos of herself showing off her bare baby bump.

The model shared two additional posts on Instagram from her maternity shoot with 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, noting in one of the captions that Scott does not plan on finding out the sex of her baby on the way until the infant's arrival.

"She comes up to my belly multiple times a day and says 'do you know I love you little baby?!' " Scott wrote alongside a sweet picture with Zeela.

In another shot of Zeela resting on her mom's baby bump, Scott wrote, "JOY returns 🤍."

Scott announced her baby news on Instagram Wednesday, debuting her bump under a bodycon dress. She did not share any further details. In the picture, Scott held Zeela as the two matched in blue outfits adorned with the same flower.

"With you by my side... 🤍," she captioned the post.

Scott and Cannon's son Zen died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Cannon announced Zen's death on his eponymous talk show, sharing that the infant's cancer was discovered three months prior by the child's doctor.

Shortly after his birth, doctors discovered fluid building up inside the baby boy's head in addition to a malignant tumor that required brain surgery. Unfortunately, Cannon then revealed that Zen's health took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving last year as the "tumor began to grow a lot faster."

"We were faithful and hopeful for that time," Cannon said on his talk show at the time. "We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment."

In addition to Zen, Cannon shares sons Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third baby as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.