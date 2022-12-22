Pregnant Alyssa Scott Shows Off Baby Bump as She Poses with Daughter Zeela for Christmas Photos

Alyssa Scott is enjoying the holiday season as she awaits the arrival of her baby on the way.

The pregnant model, 29, shared photos on Instagram Thursday posing with daughter Zeela, 4½, in front of a candlelit Christmas scene where the two moved around a beautifully decorated tree.

Scott wore a red fitted dress with a plunging back in the stunning photo, where she smiled happily with her baby bump on display. Zeela smiled sweetly next to her in a pretty red puffed-sleeve Christmas dress with a white bow in her hair.

Earlier this month, the model shared an update letting her followers know that she is still pregnant and hoping her baby with Nick Cannon will be born any day now.

In addition to their baby on the way, Scott shares son Zen, who died of brain cancer at 5 months old in Dec. 2021, with Cannon.

"Quick bumpdate — still pregnant," Scott said in a video posted on her Instagram Story. "I cannot believe it."

Noting how she "got swept a few days ago," referring to a procedure to induce labor naturally, Scott detailed that she thought it would "get things going, but it didn't."

The star added that it had "worked really well" with her daughter Zeela, whom she welcomed from a previous relationship. "But here we are, so this is going to be a big baby," she said. "I cannot believe it."

In an episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, Cannon, 42, credited Scott for "her strength, her resilience" as they handled Zen's diagnosis and death.

"I definitely couldn't have did it without her. The fact that she was the one, from every aspect she handled it," he acknowledged. "We had some beautiful moments. We had the opportunity, we knew the transition was coming. It happened a lot faster than we thought, but even that last weekend I knew, 'this is probably going to be the last weekend.'"

Cannon continued, "Luckily we did everything from the sunrise, going to the beach, the sunset, said some beautiful prayers as a family, and really came together as a family in a very beautiful way. I'm grateful for that, but it was definitely tough. To see your child there, suffering at a point and watching things shut down, it was pretty intense."

In addition to Zen and his second baby on the way with Scott, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.