Pregnant Alyssa Scott Shows Off Baby Bump as She Poses with Daughter Zeela for Christmas Photos

Alyssa Scott is mom to daughter Zeela, 4½, and son Zen, who died at 5 months in Dec. 2021

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 22, 2022 04:30 PM
Alyssa Scott pregnancy
Photo: Alyssa Scott/instagram

Alyssa Scott is enjoying the holiday season as she awaits the arrival of her baby on the way.

The pregnant model, 29, shared photos on Instagram Thursday posing with daughter Zeela, 4½, in front of a candlelit Christmas scene where the two moved around a beautifully decorated tree.

Scott wore a red fitted dress with a plunging back in the stunning photo, where she smiled happily with her baby bump on display. Zeela smiled sweetly next to her in a pretty red puffed-sleeve Christmas dress with a white bow in her hair.

Earlier this month, the model shared an update letting her followers know that she is still pregnant and hoping her baby with Nick Cannon will be born any day now.

In addition to their baby on the way, Scott shares son Zen, who died of brain cancer at 5 months old in Dec. 2021, with Cannon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Quick bumpdate — still pregnant," Scott said in a video posted on her Instagram Story. "I cannot believe it."

Noting how she "got swept a few days ago," referring to a procedure to induce labor naturally, Scott detailed that she thought it would "get things going, but it didn't."

The star added that it had "worked really well" with her daughter Zeela, whom she welcomed from a previous relationship. "But here we are, so this is going to be a big baby," she said. "I cannot believe it."

In an episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, Cannon, 42, credited Scott for "her strength, her resilience" as they handled Zen's diagnosis and death.

"I definitely couldn't have did it without her. The fact that she was the one, from every aspect she handled it," he acknowledged. "We had some beautiful moments. We had the opportunity, we knew the transition was coming. It happened a lot faster than we thought, but even that last weekend I knew, 'this is probably going to be the last weekend.'"

Cannon continued, "Luckily we did everything from the sunrise, going to the beach, the sunset, said some beautiful prayers as a family, and really came together as a family in a very beautiful way. I'm grateful for that, but it was definitely tough. To see your child there, suffering at a point and watching things shut down, it was pretty intense."

In addition to Zen and his second baby on the way with Scott, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); Nick Cannon Alyssa Scott and baby Zen Cannon on 12/5/21
Nick Cannon Shares Why He and Alyssa Scott Didn't Want Son to Undergo Chemotherapy Before Death
Alyssa Scott pregnancy
Alyssa Scott Asks for 'Delivery Energy' Ahead of Birth of 2nd Baby with Nick Cannon — His 12th
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott: 'Miracle and a Blessing'
Alyssa Scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Thanks Fans After Sharing Baby News Following Death of Son with Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott Pregnant
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Who Is Alyssa Scott? All About the Model Expecting a Baby With Nick Cannon
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Nick Cannon Poses with Santa for Christmas Photo Alongside Bre Tiesi and Their Son, Legendary
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Feels Guilty About Not Spending Enough Time with His Children, Star Says
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon as a 'Consistent, Loving Parent' amid Holiday Fun with Son Legendary
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Poses for Christmas Card with Abby De La Rosa and Their 3 Kids '11 Days After' Birth
Nick Cannon, Onyx
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); Nick Cannon Alyssa Scott and baby Zen Cannon on 12/5/21
Nick Cannon Says He Will 'Never Get Over' Losing Son Zen on 'Painful' Anniversary of His Death
nick cannon, alyssa scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Looks Back at Her Baby Bump as She Awaits Second Child with Nick Cannon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Radio personality Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Abby De La Rosa Says It Would Be a 'Dream' to Have Her Babies Bond with Nick Cannon's Other Kids
Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Maternity shoot. Credit: Nicole Arruda
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving