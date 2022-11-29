Pregnant Alyssa Scott Looks Back at Her Baby Bump as She Awaits Second Child with Nick Cannon

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon will welcome their second baby together — Cannon's 12th child — one year after losing son Zen to brain cancer at 5 months old

Published on November 29, 2022 02:15 PM
nick cannon, alyssa scott
Photo: Alyssa Scott/Instagram

Alyssa Scott is looking back at her pregnancy as she awaits the birth of her second baby with Nick Cannon.

On Monday, the model was glowing in a mirror selfie shared on her Instagram Story that proudly displayed her bump in a pretty pink dress.

"Another bumpin selfie," the 29-year-old, who is also a mom to daughter Zeela, 4½, from a previous relationship, captioned the photo. "Baby is comfy in there ... me not so much."

Scott then shared a moody black-and-white photo from her maternity shoot, where she poses cheek-to-cheek with Cannon, writing, "Mom & Dad."

Later on, Scott shared a snap from earlier in her pregnancy, where she wears a maxi dress and smiles as she poses with the Wild N' Out host, who cradles her bump.

nick cannon, alyssa scott
Alyssa Scott/Instagram

"And I thought I was showing here ... L O L," she wrote.

Sharing other photos from the shoot last week, Scott reflected on the "final days" of her pregnancy, as Cannon wrote in the comments section, "Gorgeous and Stunning! Truly a work of art! Your strength is unparalleled. I love you❤️❤️❤️."

Another photo featured the pair cuddling with each other underneath a tree while Cannon planted a kiss on Scott's neck.

The third photo showed Scott posing by herself at the same spot while holding her pregnant belly as she looked away from the camera.

nick cannon, alyssa scott
Alyssa Scott/Instagram

"The next time I post, he or she will be here!" Scott wrote in her caption. "Thank you to everyone who is following along with love and compassion for my journey. Im a private person on a very public platform. I know with time I will be ready to let the people who truly care into my world a little more than I have. love ❤️."

Earlier this month, Scott revealed that she will welcome her and Cannon's second baby in December — one year after the pair's son Zen died at 5 months old.

"Earthbound DECEMBER 2022 ✨," she wrote, to which the Masked Singer host replied, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

In addition to Zen and his baby on the way with Scott, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 7 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 1 week, and twins Zion and Zillion, 17 months, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 4 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole in September.

