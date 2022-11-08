Pregnant Alyssa Scott Holds Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Lacy Black Nightgown — See the Photo!

Alyssa Scott is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy.

The model mom, 29, posed in a video on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, wearing a black lacy nightgown as she swayed back and forth while standing in front of a mirror, holding her baby bump.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Scott shared a snap that featured two printout pictures of her holding a sonogram strip as Nick Cannon held her bump, creating a heart shape on it with his hands.

"The day we got to see our baby on the monitor. Hearing that heartbeat has helped mine 🤍," she captioned the shot.

"Such a great day and beautiful memory forever!❤️" the Wild N' Out host, 42, commented on the post.

Last week, Scott revealed that she will welcome her and Cannon's second baby in December — one year after the pair's son Zen died at 5 months old.

"Earthbound DECEMBER 2022 ✨," she wrote, to which the Masked Singer host replied, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

In addition to Zen and his baby on the way with Scott, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 7 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third baby as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 4 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Alyssa Scott/Instagram

One day after Scott announced she is expecting her third baby, the model thanked her followers on Instagram for the outpouring of "love" being sent her way.

"Thank you for all the LOVE 💫," she captioned a series of black-and-white photos of herself showing off her bare baby bump.

The model shared two additional posts on Instagram from her maternity shoot with daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, noting in one of the captions that she does not plan on finding out the sex of her baby on the way until the infant's arrival.