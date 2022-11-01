Pregnant Alyssa Scott Poses in Black See-Through Dress and a Witch Hat on Halloween

Alyssa Scott spent Halloween embracing her bump.

The pregnant mom shared photos on her Instagram Story Monday of her dressed up for the special occasion. She wore a lacy see-through maxi dress with a witch's hat as she posed holding her bump in her bathroom while Marilyn Manson's cover of "Sweet Dreams" played in the background.

Later, Scott shared one last shot after changing into a black long-sleeved bodysuit and posing on her bed, holding her bump as she wished everyone a happy Halloween.

"Stay safe tonight friends," she captioned the last shot.

Alyssa Scott/Instagram

Scott shares son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon. She is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship.

The model posed with her daughter in her maternity photos that she shared on Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

"With you by my side... 🤍," she captioned the post.

Alyssa Scott/Instagram

In January, the model thanked those who have sent her supportive messages as she continued to mourn the death of baby Zen, sharing that her late son "expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible" and filled her with compassion.

"It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself," she wrote.

"It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace," Scott continued. "I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me."