Adriana Lima is expecting her third baby and is already mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9

Pregnant Adriana Lima Shows Off Bare Bump in Cut Out Dress at Cannes 2022 with Boyfriend

Adriana Lima attends the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Adriana Lima is putting her baby bump on full display at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

On Wednesday, the pregnant supermodel, 40, attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick at Cannes International Film Festival, where she rocked an iconic maternity look while walking the red carpet with boyfriend Andre Lemmers.

Lima, who is expecting her first child with Lemmers, dressed chic in a floor-length black dress that featured a cut out for her baby bump. She paired the look with strappy black heels and a simple sleek hairdo.

The model, who is already mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić, was also photographed with Lemmers, who looked suave in a navy tuxedo.

The couple posed together on the red carpet with Lemmers placing his hand on Lima's stomach.

Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Lima and Lemmers first made their relationship red-carpet official last year at the Venice Film Festival.

In February, the model announced her exciting pregnancy news with a sweet video shared on TikTok.

The pregnancy announcement video featured footage of the many times the movie producer was able to record himself scaring Lima. "Andre likes to scare me … but today is payback!" she wrote before revealing a positive pregnancy test.

The former Victoria's Secret model then handed Lemmers the test while in bed before showing him looking visibly shocked. Lima also shared a video of her ultrasound before writing that her baby on the way is "coming fall 2022."

Last month, the couple revealed they are expecting a baby boy in a video uploaded to TikTok and Instagram.