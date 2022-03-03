Pregnant Adriana Lima Puts Baby Bump on Display at Paris Fashion Week with Boyfriend
Adriana Lima is showing off her maternity style while attending Paris Fashion Week.
The 40-year-old model, who is expecting her third child and first baby with boyfriend Andre Lemmers, was photographed at the Balmain fashion show on Wednesday where she rocked a black dress that hugged her baby bump.
Lima looked chic in a bodycon dress that featured a sheer web-like pattern on the front. She accessorized the look with several gold rings and matching gold heels. The model was also photographed alongside Lemmers, who sported a gray suit with a navy tie.
The former Victoria's Secret model, who is also mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić, shared her exciting pregnancy news on TikTok earlier this month.
The video features footage of the many times Lemmers was able to record himself scaring Lima. "Andre likes to scare me … but today is payback!" she wrote before revealing a positive pregnancy test.
Lima then hands Lemmers the test while in bed before showing him visibly shocked. She then shared a video of her ultrasound before writing that her baby on the way is "coming fall 2022."
The couple made their relationship red-carpet official last year at the Venice Film Festival in September.
For Valentine's Day, the Brazilian model celebrated her boyfriend with a photo of the pair cozying up during a boat ride.
"💋🧿My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day 💋🧿 I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE 🍫," she captioned the post.