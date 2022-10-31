Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Dresses in 'Wizard of Oz'-Themed Costumes with Twins Zion and Zillion

Abby De La Rosa couldn't pass up on some Halloween fun with her boys as she awaits the arrival of her third baby.

The former radio personality, who celebrated her 32nd birthday last week, shared an adorable Instagram Reel on Sunday of her Wizard of Oz-themed costumes with twin sons Zion and Zillion, 16 months, whom she shares with Nick Cannon.

De La Rosa smiled in her Dorothy costume while the toddlers were dressed as the Tin Man and the Lion from the beloved classic film.

"'Toto, I've got a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore.' #halloween2022 #wizardofoz," she captioned the compilation of photos and videos from their day together.

The boys happily played in the pumpkin patch photo set up in De La Rosa's front yard — which she showed in the making on Instagram last week — in between posing for photos on their mom's lap.

De La Rosa "wasn't able to get the energy" to take the twins to a pumpkin patch, but her friend offered to help through her new business — which brought the seasonal experience to De La Rosa's own front yard, as she documented in her Instagram Story.

She shared a video of the beginning of the set-up — which took place just a day before De La Rosa celebrated her 32nd birthday — and later, the resulting beautiful display, which her twins happily played in.

"Welcome to our Ncredible pumpkin patch!" she captioned the video, which showed the stunning fall decor setup, including a tiny toy tractor for the boys to play with.

Nick Cannon Instagram

In addition to the twins, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell. He and Alyssa Scott — who is currently pregnant with her third baby — also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

In August, De La Rosa shared an Instagram reel of a content creator hilariously showing different generations' reactions to Cannon's announcement that he would soon welcome his ninth baby.

De La Rosa posted the video on her Instagram Story with laughing Emojis.

"Move over kardashians," she wrote in part, adding, "Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy."