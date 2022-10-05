Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon for Beach Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'

Abby De La Rosa is showing love for Nick Cannon after a beautiful babymoon together.

The former radio personality, who shares twin sons Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with the Masked Singer host, posted photos to her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing the sweet getaway in celebration of her third baby on the way.

Sharing a hotel welcome note congratulating her on the babymoon, De La Rosa wrote, "Here's to celebrating life."

She later shared views of the beach and video of herself posing in a bikini. De La Rosa changed into a white bikini with a matching fringe cover-up and reflected on the trip in a photo holding someone's hand, with the person next to her cut out of the frame.

"Walking through this new journey called life with my whole heart. I don't know what tomorrow brings but I'm open to the wonderful blessings life has in store," she wrote.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Abby De La Rosa/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

The 31-year-old mom shared more photos on her Instagram Story, including one of Cannon looking out over the ocean.

Tagging Cannon, De La Rosa wrote, "I am beyond grateful for you. Thank you for the most unforgettable experience."

The last photo she shared showed the soon-to-be mom of three in a black bikini with a black long-sleeve lace maxi dress. She posed next to Cannon, who wore a pale sweatsuit as he posed with a hand on her bump.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Abby De La Rosa/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

De La Rosa spoke candidly with host Shan Boodram on the Lovers and Friends podcast last month, where she admitted that Cannon "isn't perfect" when it comes to managing his blended family, but there's trust between them. "I trust the connection that I have with Nick."

"Now don't get me wrong, we're all human. Nick is not perfect. There's been times he's been a little hesitant about being completely honest, and I think that's something everyone wants," she added.

De La Rosa said that while she's chosen to be monogamous with Cannon during her pregnancy, "I think I see monogamy for myself down the line, and this won't get me there. But I love where I'm at, at this very moment. It's just not my forever."

In addition to the twins, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey. Cannon also shares son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

He also shares newborn son Rise Messiah and son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.