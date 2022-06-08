Abby De La Rosa –– who welcomed twin boys with Nick Cannon in June 2021 –– announced that she is pregnant again on Friday

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Reveals Her Due Date, Gives Hints on Baby Name

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Radio personality Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Radio personality Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Abby De La Rosa is sharing more details about her pregnancy.

In a candid Instagram Live on Tuesday, De La Rosa revealed that she is due on Oct. 25.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 31-year-old model –– who welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Nick Cannon in June 2021 –– is sticking with her trend and said she is trying "to find the best Z name I can find."

De La Rosa announced her pregnancy on Friday and teased the idea of having another set of twins.

Sharing a short clip on her Instagram feed, De La Rosa sits on a bed with decorative balloons that read "BABY," smiling as she places her hand near her baby bump.

Nick Cannon Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

"IM PREGNANT 🥰 Another set of twins?!" De La Rosa wrote in the caption.

She did not share who the father is at the time.

On Tuesday, Cannon, 41, also confirmed that he is expecting more babies this year.

When asked while on the Lip Service podcast if reports that he has babies "on the way" were correct, he said, "When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."

abby de la rosa Abby De La Rosa with her twin boys | Credit: Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

When asked if he's currently expecting three children, he said, "I don't know, it could be..."

The actor, who welcomed a total of three children in 2021, then suggested he plans on breaking his personal record, stating, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..." (After welcoming twin babies with De La Rosa, Cannon and Alyssa Scott had son Zen in July. The infant died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer).

On Tuesday, Cannon told Lip Service hosts Angela Yee and Gigi Maguire that he went into a depression while grieving the loss of his son and broke a previous agreement to be celibate until the beginning of the year.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Says He's Had All 7 of His Kids 'on Purpose,' Jokes He's 'Like a Seahorse Out Here'

"I fell victim to it 'cause I was in a weak state. So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f------ like crazy ... So I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong ... I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot."

Calculating the months, Yee and Maguire asked if fans can expect Cannon to have a handful of children in September and October. Cannon laughed and answered, "Y'all are pretty good at math."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.