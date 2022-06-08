Abby De La Rosa, who welcomed twin boys with Nick Cannon in June 2021, revealed last Friday that she is expecting her third baby, a girl

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Opens Up About Relationship She Has with the Moms of Nick Cannon's Kids

Abby De La Rosa has nothing but love for her children's siblings — and their moms.

The 31-year-old model, who welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Nick Cannon in June 2021 and is currently expecting her third baby, opened up on her OnlyFans page Tuesday about her relationship with the other women Cannon has fathered children with.

Asked if she knows any of the other women, De La Rosa Replied, "Yes, only one of them."

"We've had so much fun going out to dinners and coffee," she continued. "She's a beautiful human being and I wish her nothing but the best in this forever journey we're apart[sic] of. The rest of the woman[sic] I don't know and never met but I wish them all the best as well."

De La Rosa also shared on her page that she is expecting a baby girl. She has not yet revealed the father of her baby on the way.

In a candid Instagram Live on Tuesday, De La Rosa noted that she is due on Oct. 25. She also said she is sticking with her trend and is trying "to find the best Z name I can find."

She first announced her pregnancy last week and teased the idea of having another set of twins.

"IM PREGNANT 🥰 Another set of twins?!" De La Rosa wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Cannon, 41, also confirmed on Tuesday that he is expecting more babies this year.

When asked while on the Lip Service podcast if reports that he has babies "on the way" were correct, he said, "When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."

When asked if he's currently expecting three children, he said, "I don't know, it could be..."

The actor, who welcomed a total of three children in 2021, then suggested he plans on breaking his personal record, stating, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..." (After welcoming twin babies with De La Rosa, Cannon and Alyssa Scott had son Zen in July. The infant died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer).