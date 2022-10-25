Abby De La Rosa is enjoying fall with her whole family.

When the soon-to-be mom of three "wasn't able to get the energy" to take twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, to a pumpkin patch, her friend offered to help through her new business — which brought the seasonal experience to De La Rosa's own front yard, as the former radio personality documented in her Instagram Story Monday.

She shared a video of the beginning of the set-up — which took place just a day before De La Rosa celebrated her 32nd birthday — and later, the resulting beautiful display, which her twins happily played in.

"Welcome to our Ncredible pumpkin patch!" she captioned the video, which showed the stunning fall decor setup, including a tiny toy tractor for the boys to play with.

De La Rosa shares her twin boys with Nick Cannon.

Later, De La Rosa shared videos showing her family had come to enjoy the display and spend some time with her ahead of welcoming baby No. 3. The Wild N' Out host also partook in the special family day, sweetly posing for a photo with De La Rosa's grandmother.

"My grandma was in heaven! She was on a date in her mind," she joked about the photo.

De La Rosa shared some sweet family photos on Instagram last week of herself with Cannon, 42, and the boys.

"City of angels with our beautiful Angels," she captioned one post, in which her baby bump was prominently on display as they posed on the 6th Street Bridge in Los Angeles.

De La Rosa shared more photos on her Instagram Story, tagging the Masked Singer host in a photo with their sons, writing: "My guys."

"I met Nick while being a personality on one of L.A. hottest hip hop station - & it's the city that raised me! It was only right I took it to the 6th street bridge babyyyy," she wrote with another photo in her Story.

The photos showed the family of four matching in denim and white, with Cannon and the twins wearing white sweatbands on their heads. De La Rosa's jeans were undone, and she hugged her pregnant stomach in the photos.

In addition to the twins, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also co-parents Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell. He and Alyssa Scott also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.