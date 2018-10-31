A pregnancy announcement is a chance for expectant parents to express what they love — and, in plenty of cases, what they love involves pop culture. Whether they’re changing the lyrics to hit singles or taking a cue from classic horror movies (that is not a typo), many of the most viral pregnancy announcements of the last few years have played around with iconic books, songs, movies and TV shows to share the good news.

With that in mind, PEOPLE rounded up a collection of the cutest, cleverest and most unexpected pop culture-inspired pregnancy announcements and maternity shoots.

Where the Wild Things Are

Bohemian Wanderlust Photography

When Kelsey LaBar Black of Charlotte, North Carolina, set out to craft the perfect pregnancy announcement, she didn’t have to look any further than Maurice Sendak’s beloved children’s book Where the Wild Things Are. Black tells PEOPLE that the classic story was her husband Joe’s “absolute favorite book as a kid.” When their first child, Luca, was born, Joe’s parents gave the couple his old monster doll, which is now on a shelf in Luca’s bedroom.

“I found the costume for Luca, and then a few days later, we found out we were expecting, so I surprised Joe with the costume and the sign,” Black explains. She teamed up with Bohemian Wanderlust Photography in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, for a sweet, woodsy photo shoot that adorably captures the spirit of the book.

And, behind the scenes, Black made sure things didn’t get too wild: “There were a lot of snacks for bribery involved in keeping that crown hood on a 1-and-a-half-year-old.”

Jurassic World