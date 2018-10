Whether it's your child's dream to be a superhero, astronaut, Harry Potter character or even a flamingo this Halloween, Pottery Barn Kids has you covered

Whether it's your child's dream to be a superhero, astronaut, Harry Potter character or even a flamingo this Halloween, Pottery Barn Kids has you covered

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.