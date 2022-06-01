Post Malone is expecting his first baby with his girlfriend, whom the rapper hasn't identified publicly

Post Malone Says He's 'Pumped Beyond Belief' to Welcome First Baby: 'I'm Going to Be a Hot Dad'

Post Malone can't wait to be a dad!

The rapper, 26, opened up to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe about his excitement for fatherhood in a new interview shared exclusively with PEOPLE as he expects his first baby with his girlfriend, whom he hasn't identified publicly.

"I'm pumped beyond belief," the "Circles" artist tells Lowe of becoming a dad.

Asked if it's "always been a dream" for Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, to be a parent, the rapper says he's been excited about the idea since he was a little boy.

"As a kid, I was like 4 or 5, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere," he shares. "It was a baby doll. And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don't know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it."

"I'm so pumped up," he adds. "I'm going to be a hot dad."

Last month, the singer spoke to PEOPLE about his excitement for his baby on the way, sharing he's the "happiest [he's] ever been."

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he said. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

The star is also gearing up for the June 3 debut of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. He announced the release date on Twitter in April, sharing a link to his website and keeping the caption simple with "Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd."