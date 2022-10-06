Post Malone has added a sentimental touch to his collection of face tattoos.

The rapper, 27, has a new tattoo of his infant daughter's initials on his face, shared by tattoo artist Chad Rowe, who thanked the "Better Now" singer for the opportunity.

The letters "DDP" are now above his "Stay Away" tattoo on the left side of his forehead.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, hasn't shared the name of his baby girl, whom he welcomed in May, PEOPLE confirmed.

The "Circles" artist revealed the happy news of his baby's arrival while appearing on a June episode of Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, during which he also dropped the news that his longtime girlfriend, whom he hasn't identified publicly, is now his fiancée.

Malone subtly shared that he became a dad as he told Stern that he "kissed" his "baby girl" before recently heading to the recording studio.

"That's been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn't know you had a daughter, right?" Stern asked the musician, who affirmatively confirmed the news.

Post Malone. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Grammy-winning artist recently opened up in a chat with GQ about his baby daughter, noting that one of the biggest challenges of balancing fatherhood with his career is being on the road.

"It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now," Malone told the outlet. "I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

He described his daughter as "a legend," saying, although she's "huge" and "super tall," she's still a bit too small for his latest collaboration with Moose Knuckles, which includes children's sizes.

"I'm trying to get a size for her. She's a little bit too tiny, but she'll grow into it," he said. "I just thought it was a fun thing to do, especially with the baby on the way at the time we were working on it."