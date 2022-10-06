Post Malone Gets Baby Daughter's Initials Tattooed on His Forehead — See the New Ink!

Post Malone and his fianceé share a 4-month-old daughter, whose name hasn't been announced publicly

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 12:32 PM
Post Malone
Photo: Chad Rowe/Instagram

Post Malone has added a sentimental touch to his collection of face tattoos.

The rapper, 27, has a new tattoo of his infant daughter's initials on his face, shared by tattoo artist Chad Rowe, who thanked the "Better Now" singer for the opportunity.

The letters "DDP" are now above his "Stay Away" tattoo on the left side of his forehead.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, hasn't shared the name of his baby girl, whom he welcomed in May, PEOPLE confirmed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Circles" artist revealed the happy news of his baby's arrival while appearing on a June episode of Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, during which he also dropped the news that his longtime girlfriend, whom he hasn't identified publicly, is now his fiancée.

Malone subtly shared that he became a dad as he told Stern that he "kissed" his "baby girl" before recently heading to the recording studio.

"That's been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn't know you had a daughter, right?" Stern asked the musician, who affirmatively confirmed the news.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/post-malone/" data-inlink="true">Post Malone</a>
Post Malone. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Grammy-winning artist recently opened up in a chat with GQ about his baby daughter, noting that one of the biggest challenges of balancing fatherhood with his career is being on the road.

"It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now," Malone told the outlet. "I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

He described his daughter as "a legend," saying, although she's "huge" and "super tall," she's still a bit too small for his latest collaboration with Moose Knuckles, which includes children's sizes.

"I'm trying to get a size for her. She's a little bit too tiny, but she'll grow into it," he said. "I just thought it was a fun thing to do, especially with the baby on the way at the time we were working on it."

Related Articles
NUP_184735_1350.JPG
Post Malone Says Baby Daughter 'Way Cooler' Than Him, But She 'Took a Little Inspiration from Me'
Post Malone
Post Malone Launches New Collection of 'Cute Clothes for Little Rockstars' After Welcoming First Baby
Post Malone
Post Malone Is a Dad! Rapper Confirms He Welcomed Baby Girl with Fiancée
Post Malone
Post Malone Says Fiancée Helped Him During 'Rough' Period with Alcohol: 'I Am Responsible Now'
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Baby No. 2 with Travis Scott — and He's Wearing Sneakers!
Post Malone performs on Day 3 of Leeds Festival 2021 at Bramham Park on August 29, 2021 in Leeds, England
Post Malone Postpones Boston Tour Stop After Being Hospitalized: 'I Feel Horrible'
Post Malone, Niall Horan, Drake, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Barker
Post Malone's New Tour Documentary Trailer Features Niall Horan, Drake, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Barker
Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard Channel at at SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Has a 'Crazy' Household Filled with 'Dogs' and Grandkids
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt Says Becoming a Dad Has Given Him 'Such a Sense of Purpose': 'I Leveled Up'
adrienne bailon new tattoo
Adrienne Bailon Shows Off New Tattoo in Honor of Newborn Son Ever James: 'So in Love'
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
'The Challenge' 's Cory Wharton Gets Tattoo of Daughter Mila's Face: 'Added to the Collection'
'The Challenge' 's Cory Wharton Gets Tattoo of Daughter Mila's Face: 'Added to the Collection'
Post Malone on Becoming a Dad
Post Malone Says He's 'Pumped Beyond Belief' to Welcome First Baby: 'I'm Going to Be a Hot Dad'
Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Gets a Tattoo in His Honor 3 Months After His Death
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham Variety 'Power of Young Hollywood', Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Aug 2022
Brooklyn Beckham Has 70 Tattoos Dedicated to Wife Nicola Peltz: 'She Always Cries'
Maralee Nichols son Theo
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Son Theo, 9 Months, Looking Tall While Relaxing on Her Bed