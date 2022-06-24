The PostyCo Kids collection includes a onesie, tees and hoodies featuring the raddest pop-art inspired Post Malone graphics, and more

Post Malone Launches New Collection of 'Cute Clothes for Little Rockstars' After Welcoming First Baby

Post Malone is taking his duties as a new dad seriously!

The nine-time Grammy Award nominee, 26 — who recently welcomed his first baby with his fiancée — has a brand-new children's clothing collection, PostyCo Kids, available for preorder.

"The PostyCo Kids collection items are cute clothes for little rockstars with sizes ranging from baby and toddler to youth styles," read a press release shared with PEOPLE.

"Our little ones and your little ones can rock out in a range of apparel and accessories including a onesie, tees and hoodies featuring the raddest pop-art inspired Post Malone graphics, and more."

In addition to the apparel offered by PostyCo Kids, the collection also includes a tote bag with the cartoon version of Post Malone's face on it – the perfect way to jazz up an everyday, practical item – as well as a baseball cap with a "Post Malone" barbed wire graphic across the front.

The super-affordable collection ranges from $25-$65 and will begin shipping this August.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, welcomed his daughter in May, PEOPLE confirmed.

The "Circles" artist revealed the happy news while appearing on an episode of Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, during which he also dropped the news that his longtime girlfriend, whom he hasn't identified publicly, is now his fiancée.

Post Malone subtly shared that he became a dad as he told Stern that he "kissed" his "baby girl" before recently heading to the recording studio.

"That's been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn't know you had a daughter, right?" Stern asked the musician, who affirmatively confirmed the news.

In early May, the singer spoke to PEOPLE about his excitement for his baby on the way, sharing he's the "happiest [he's] ever been."