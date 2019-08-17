Porsha Williams Slams 'Snapback Culture' as She Is Being Body-Shamed 4 Months After Giving Birth

Porsha Williams wants new moms to be able to “bask in motherhood” instead of worrying about their weight.

“Moms are badass don’t let anyone tell you different 💋” Williams, 38, began an Instagram post shared on Friday, in response to negative comments she’s been receiving about her looks after she gave birth to daughter Pilar Jhena in March.

“Ps: It’s just weird I actually get this a lot,” Williams said, sharing a screenshot of a troll’s comment saying that she should cover up until she loses her baby weight. “I think social media has altered people’s perception of what moms look like.”

Williams’ post came after sharing several bikini photos of herself with Pilar, or PJ, poolside. In the most recent swimsuit shots, Williams wears a black, strappy bikini topped off with a leopard-print headband and gold hoop earrings, while little PJ wears a plaid onesie and a black and white polka-dotted bow in her hair.

“A lot of moms tell me how they get underhanded compliments or jokes about their weight and it really affects them in a negative way,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued. “I just feel like we should be able to bask in motherhood and let our bodies naturally heal and evolve. Like for me I had Pj 4 months ago and I just don’t feel ready to workout.”



“The snapback culture has put pressure on most moms so they end up feeling insecure about what their body is naturally doing and looks like,” Williams went on. “I know call me weird but I actually adore my lil marks and feel like it’s a lil badge of honor as all moms should🤷🏾‍♀️❤️ I just want to use myself to encourage fellow mommies 😊 #Swipe #4Months#CSectionCrew #Muva #SnapDeez#MommyRollsRock”

In July, Williams shared a powerful post about how she’s embracing her new curves.

“Sooo I have def been taking my time when it comes to losing my baby weight!” she said in an Instagram post, along with a video of herself dancing in a form-fitting black dress.

“I’m big on enjoying every step of this experience and I didn’t want to cloud it with worrying about my size. I have thoroughly been enjoying motherhood and making Pj priority number one!” she said, adding that she “decided to start eating healthy and drinking a gang of water.”

Porsha Williams Andrew Goldstein Photography

“I still don’t think I’m ready to start working out so I’ll probably wait another month to get in gym so for now it’s just portion control and good food choice,” the reality star went on, encouraging other new mothers to love their bodies.

“To all the new mommies out there love your new body no matter what stage you are in because you are a warrior and have accomplished a true miracle by creating new life !!”