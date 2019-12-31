RHOA's Porsha Williams Shares Baby Daughter PJ's First Holiday Photos: 'Obsessed'

Porsha Williams is loving spending her first holiday season with eight-month-old daughter Pilar “PJ” Jhena!

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared an adorable photo from PJ’s Christmas photo shoot. Williams, 38, wore a white dress as she posed in front of a Christmas tree with her baby girl, who was dressed in a white and gold dress, gold shoes, and a big white headband.

“Are y’all ready for Pj’s first Christmas pics ? 😩❤️❤️ I’m obsessed! I’ll be posted them so get ready to be flooded with baby fever 😹👑,” Williams captioned the photo.

The reality star shares PJ with Dennis McKinley, whom she recently reconciled with after they briefly split.

In another photo, PJ and Williams’ niece Baleigh pose with Santa and the reality star proudly revealed the girls did not get nervous while meeting the big guy in red.

“The girls did so well meeting Santa 🎅🏿 !! They look like little dolls ! I can’t … the gifts that keep on giving! Baleigh & @pilarjhena @lodwill #Pjs1stChristmas #SantaVisitsPj 📸Photograrapher: @sterlingpics 🔥Pilar’s & Baleigh Gorgeous Gowns: Thank you @adaaziza 🙌🏾 these gowns had the best quality and are absolutely stunning,” she captioned the image.

The happy holiday shoot comes after a tough time for the reality star and McKinley, who dated for a year before getting engaged last September, just two months after Williams learned she was pregnant with their daughter.

On a recent episode of RHOA, Williams and McKinley, 43, had an emotional therapy session, as he finally confessed that her postpartum depression drove him to cheat on Williams while she was pregnant with PJ.

“It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision,” he said. “I made a mistake, I cheated. … I’ve done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and I’m remorseful and apologetic. The priority for me is the baby.”

“I am pissed but through all the hurt and the pain, I realize I do want my family,” Williams told McKinley. “It’s a work in progress. I can’t just like, start trusting you overnight. It’s not going to work like that … [but] I’m going to try to do it.”

“Honestly, I do not know how long it’s going to take me to forgive Dennis because if we get back together, it has to be real,” she told audiences. “Because what I’m not going to do is have my daughter be in a house with fake love. Whether it takes six months, whether it takes a year, I’m going to take my time.”

Since filming that scene, Williams and McKinley have reconciled. They’re even planning again on walking down the aisle.

“We are re-engaged,” said Williams during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this month.

Asked by Cohen if she trusts McKinley now, Williams said the two are “still working it out.”

“We’re working on our family. It takes time,” Williams said. “I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do.”

This will be Williams’ second marriage. She was previously wed to former NFL star Kordell Stewart, from whom she split in 2013.