'Happy Happy Joy Joy': Porsha Williams Reveals She's Expecting a Girl with Fiancé Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is getting a “mini princess.”

The pregnant Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed over the weekend that she’s expecting a baby girl with fiancé Dennis McKinley.

Sharing photos and videos from the couple’s sex reveal party, the 37 year old documented the moment they found out they’ll have a daughter.

In one video, filmed in slow-motion and soundtracked by “I Got Sunshine,” partygoers set off confetti poppers, creating a glittery cloud of pink.

“Wow the shape of a heart,” Williams wrote. “Thank you all for all of your LOVE & support #BabyMckinleygenderReveal.”

In another post, Williams showed off her special blue and pink hair for the party, telling her followers, “Hello friends! Had the best time celebrating at my baby gender reveal party over the weekend – it’s a GIRL!! – my heart is SO full! “

Earlier in the day, Williams also excitedly danced while rubbing her baby bump, writing, “HAPPY HAPPY JOY JOY #MiniPrincessPorsha.”

Williams exclusively revealed her pregnancy to PEOPLE last month, noting that she had “mixed feelings” when she initially found out because she suffered a miscarriage six years ago.

“The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” she said.

“Going into the first appointment and being able to see baby and hear baby and know that baby is fine, then I can really wrap my mind around actually becoming a mommy,” she added.

Williams — who got engaged to McKinley this month — told PEOPLE that the couple had already been talking about names before learning the baby’s sex.

“One of the names that we got rid of that he liked was Napoleon. [I was like], ‘I don’t know about that one for a boy!’ ” she said. “One of the names that he has absolutely settled on — I’m not settled on it yet — is PJ. PJ stands for Porsha Jr. He wants to name our daughter Porsha Jr.”