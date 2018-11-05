Pregnant Porsha Williams Admitted to Hospital for 'Complications Due to Large Fibroids': Source

Porsha Williams is on the mend.

The pregnant Real Housewives of Atlanta star was admitted to the hospital recently, as shown in a photo shared by castmate and friend NeNe Leakes on Sunday.

“Send some prayers and good vibes to our Tink Timk @porsha4real today,” Leakes captioned the snapshot, which showed Williams’ arm hooked up to an IV from her hospital bed.

A friend tells PEOPLE exclusively of the reason behind the stay, “She is suffering some pregnancy complications due to large fibroids. She was admitted to the hospital and will be staying a little longer than expected. Heartbeat and baby are strong.”

“She has to get to full term so prayers are being asked for,” the source added.

Leakes opened up a little more about her friend’s hospital stay on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, telling the host on Sunday, “She’s okay. She’s going to be fine. She does have to stay overnight. Hopefully she’ll be released tomorrow. She’s been in a little pain.”

Williams, 37, revealed to PEOPLE in September that she and her boyfriend (now fiancé) Dennis McKinley were expecting their first child together, revealing late last month that the baby on the way would be a girl.

Her hospital stay wasn’t the first bump in the road on her way to motherhood. As she explained to PEOPLE of the journey, during which she suffered a miscarriage six years ago, “When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear.”

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” continued the mom-to-be. “So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

In her September interview with PEOPLE, Williams explained that the baby news, which was a surprise for the couple, has only strengthened their bond.

“The pregnancy came from the left, but it definitely has brought us closer together because you realize when it sets in that you are actually bringing a life to this world, that you have become family overnight,” revealed the co-host of Dish Nation.

“So now a lot of the things that we had talked about are a reality, and we work really hard at wanting to be a good couple and build a strong foundation for our new family that we’re going to have,” Williams said.