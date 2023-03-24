Porsha Williams Talks Growing Family with Simon Guobadia, Shares Update on Daughter Pilar

Porsha Williams is open to welcoming another baby with husband Simon Guobadia, who is a father of five older kids and stepfather to Williams' daughter, Pilar

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on March 24, 2023 01:10 PM
Porsha Williams/instagram
Porsha Williams. Photo: Porsha Williams/instagram

Porsha Williams has a mini-me on her hands, and she's loving every minute of it.

While promoting season 3 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Williams, 41, told PEOPLE that daughter Pilar Jhena (PJ), who just celebrated her fourth birthday, "runs the house."

"She loves her brothers and sisters, which is so beautiful. I mean, she was an only child, to boom. She's got two sisters and three brothers overnight. And they're so patient and loving with her," says Williams.

"She's the youngest running around the house, so they have to practice patience with her. She runs the house still, but it's great."

Porsha Guobadia - Pilar, March Birthday
@weelovephotography

"Sometimes I have to just pause when we're walking upstairs, and she's bossing me. I'm like, 'Really? Wow, you just going to raise hell all over again. Dang,' " she laughs. "We don't even really call her PJ, a lot of times. We just call her little P, or PP, because it's like you're just little Porsha."

Williams is proud to be raising a daughter who "really shows her personality."

"She's strong-minded. She's silly. I love that about her. She's so silly. She likes to prank you and tease you," the proud mom says.

Williams notes she has a "good balance" when it comes to co-parenting PJ with ex Dennis McKinney.

"He doesn't live too far. So it's really different," the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explains. "When you first go through some rough patches in life, it's like, 'Oh, Lord.' You start thinking about the worst for your child, the worst situation they're going to end up in, when in actuality, she has so much more where we are now."

When it comes to growing her blended family with husband Simon Guobadia — which includes his older children Ximena, 10, Benjamin, 11, Christian, 12, Nicole, 24, and Quentin, 26 — Williams says another baby isn't out of the question.

"I want one too," she admits. "So we'll keep praying and we'll see what God's going to do."

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes of season 3 dropping every Thursday.

